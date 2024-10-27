Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.51 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

