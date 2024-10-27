Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Ethereum has a market cap of $300.69 billion and $10.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,497.40 or 0.03684249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00037980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,401,222 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

