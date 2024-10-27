Evercore ISI Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $52.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 339,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

