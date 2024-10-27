Evercore ISI Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $125.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 190.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $8,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

