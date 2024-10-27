FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

