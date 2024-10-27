Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $60.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

