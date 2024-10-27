FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in October

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
FXCNY remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Friday. FIH Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
About FIH Mobile
