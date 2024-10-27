FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in October

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

FXCNY remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Friday. FIH Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.