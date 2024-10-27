Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

PB opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

