Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 16,749 Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 2.46% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEZ stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

