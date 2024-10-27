Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000.

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $49.79.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

