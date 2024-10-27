Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $184,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $170,182,000 after buying an additional 566,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $186.52 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.