Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 1.15% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

