Financial Management Professionals Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

