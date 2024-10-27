First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

