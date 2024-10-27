First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth about $30,477,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 279.1% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 394,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.25 ($31.79).

NYSE:STVN opened at €17.27 ($18.77) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 52-week high of €34.73 ($37.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of €259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €254.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

