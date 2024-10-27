First Bank & Trust Sells 196 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $167.50 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

