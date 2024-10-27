First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.64. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $38.00.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

In related news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.