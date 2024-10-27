First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53), RTT News reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $55.92 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,881.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,948.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,825.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,339.10 and a 1 year high of $2,174.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

