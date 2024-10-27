Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $601.96 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $610.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $578.89 and a 200 day moving average of $558.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.