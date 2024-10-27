Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for 6.0% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned 3.54% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

