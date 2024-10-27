Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

