Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

NYSE:FND opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

