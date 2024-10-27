Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 70,000 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 303.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.