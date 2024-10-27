Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

