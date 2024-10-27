Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

