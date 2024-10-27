Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,600 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $226.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $230.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

