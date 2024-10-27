Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.