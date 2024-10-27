Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 4,013 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

