Frax Price Index Share Tops One Day Volume of $2,247.83 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and $2,247.83 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,186,384 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars.

