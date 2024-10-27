FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.08% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QJUN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

