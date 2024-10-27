Fusionist (ACE) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00002945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 1.99293078 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,593,247.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

