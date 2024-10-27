Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

