Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %

Gartner stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $535.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

