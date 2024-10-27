Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $71.79 million and $119,850.15 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 72,084,067 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

