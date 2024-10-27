Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 152.2% in October

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GNTA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 1.10% of Genenta Science as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

