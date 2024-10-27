Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of GPC opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

