GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,782 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $290,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

