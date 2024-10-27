GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWM LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $65,046.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $622,695.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.