GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 406 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $199.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

