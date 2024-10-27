GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 777 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.43.

SAIC opened at $143.73 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

