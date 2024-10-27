GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $554.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $420.21 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

