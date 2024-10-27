Gigachad (GIGA) Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Gigachad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Gigachad has a market cap of $489.07 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gigachad has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,810.93 or 1.00019232 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,772.32 or 0.99962278 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05433029 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $13,886,641.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

