Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCRGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DTCR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $17.98.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.