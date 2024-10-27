Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DTCR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $17.98.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

