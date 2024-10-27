Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

MDYV opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $81.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

