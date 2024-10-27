Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $462.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.07. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

