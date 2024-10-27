Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

