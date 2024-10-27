Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

