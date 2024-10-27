Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 27,195 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

