Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 92,038 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 9.0% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $59,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 768,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,033 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $115.60.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

