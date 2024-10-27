Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $434,511.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after buying an additional 879,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

